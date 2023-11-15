Headlines

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore PM-Kisan 15th installment, check beneficiary status here

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) aims to support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

PM Kisan Yojana latest update: PM-KISAN Yojana's 15th instalment amount of about Rs 18,000 crore was released On Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Kisan is a poor farmer's cash transfer programme. PM Modi provided direct benefit transfers totaling Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers during the Jharkhand event. Almost 80.5 million farmers had received Rs 17,000 crore in their bank accounts in July from the preceding 14th instalment.

In this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three installments. The funds are directly deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

To check beneficiary status:

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on 'Know Your Status.'

3. Enter the registration number and Captcha, select 'Get Data,' and view the beneficiary status.

To verify your name in the beneficiary list:

1. Visit www.pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click on 'Beneficiary list.'

3. Select state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

4. Click 'Get report' to view the beneficiary list.

For assistance, call helpline numbers 155261 and 011-24300606.

To apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi:

1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in

2. Click 'New Farmer Registration,' enter Aadhaar number, and fill the captcha.

3. Complete required details, click 'Yes.'

4. Fill in the PM-Kisan application form 2023, save, and print for reference.

