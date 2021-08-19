PM-Kisan: Ineligible farmers who wrongly took advantage of scheme get notices

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, financial help is given to small and middle-class farmers. The number of farmers who have taken advantage of this scheme has now exceeded 12 crores. So far, an amount of over Rs 1.60 lakh crore has been given so far in the bank accounts of farmers under this scheme. On August 9, PM Modi released the 9th installment.

Notably, there are some terms and conditions to take advantage of this scheme, only after fulfilling which money is transferred to the account. Now, the amount is being recovered from those farmers who have wrongfully taken advantage of this scheme. Several reports have claimed that notices are being served to such ineligible farmers by the authorities and recovery is being made from them.

According to reports, in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, the administration has issued notices to 9,219 ineligible farmers and ordered them to deposit the money of PM Kisan. Fraud includes cases like from husband-wife, deceased farmers, fund transfer in the wrong account, wrong Aadhaar, taxpayers, pensioners.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in response to a question, said that the selection/identification of beneficiaries for PM Kisan Yojana is the responsibility of the State and Union Territory Governments and when the correct/verified data of the concerned beneficiaries is uploaded on the PM Kisan portal by the states, only after that the money of the scheme is directly deposited in the bank account of the beneficiaries.

He said that therefore the responsibility of recovery of the amount deposited in the accounts of ineligible beneficiaries also rests with the respective state governments. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament that states and union territories have started action to recover Rs 3,000 crore from 42 lakh ineligible farmers of PM Kisan Yojana. These are the farmers who do not fulfill the conditions of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Out of this large number of ineligible beneficiaries, the maximum number of 3.86 lakh is of wrong account or fake Aadhaar. Income taxpayers are at number two. Their number is 2,34,010. While 32,300 beneficiaries are not alive and the money of the scheme is being raised in their name too. The number of farmers with the remaining cases is 57,900.

The Agriculture Minister said that it has come to our notice that ineligible beneficiaries including some taxpayers have got the benefit of the scheme. Whereas farmers filing income tax returns or doing government jobs are kept out of the purview of this scheme. After the identification of such people, their respective states have started the process of recovery of money from the ineligible beneficiaries as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs). Apart from this, many measures have been taken by the government to ensure that the right farmers get the benefits of the scheme.

According to the information given by the Agriculture Minister - more than 42 lakh ineligible people in the country have wrongly taken installments of Rs 2000 every four months under PM Kisan, due to which the government has lost Rs 2,900 crore. The highest number of these ineligible farmers are in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Bihar. According to the Agriculture Minister, Rs 554.01 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 8.35 lakh ineligible farmers of Assam. About Rs 438 crore is to be recovered from Punjab, about Rs 358 crore from Maharashtra. At the same time, Rs 340.56 crore will be withdrawn from ineligible farmers of Tamil Nadu and Rs 258.64 crore from Ayog farmers of Uttar Pradesh.