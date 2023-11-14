Piyush Goyal arrives in San Francisco for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity meet

Just shortly upon arrival, Goyal met with Singapore's Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of IPEF in San Francisco.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a visit to the United States from November 13 to 16, arrived in San Francisco Monday morning to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.



Goyal has also been invited to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco. Just shortly upon arrival, Goyal met with Singapore's Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of IPEF in San Francisco.

The two sides looked to advance trade and commerce between the two nations.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasised ways of enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore in emerging and futuristic areas.

India and Singapore have a close bilateral relationship based on the convergence of economic and political interests, and the economic reforms in India since the early 1990s have created a strong basis for cooperation with Singapore, opening up possibilities for a significant presence in each other's economies.

The close ties between the two Asian countries have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural and people-to-people links across a millennium. The relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues.

There are more than 20 regular bilateral mechanisms, dialogues and exercises. There is great convergence on a broad range of international issues and both are members of a number of forums, including the East Asia Summit, G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium).

The Indian minister will also interact with two top US officials, including US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimando and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, to fortify the partnership between the two nations and strengthen trade and economic ties. The commerce minister will also interact with ministers from other IPEF partner countries on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial.