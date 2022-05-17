Photo of Shivling found in Gyanvapi goes viral, mosque lawyer says it's fountain

(Image Source: IANS/Twitter)

The survey work of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh was completed on Monday after three days of exercise. The Hindu side has claimed that a 12 feet 8 inch Shivling was found after the water inside a pond like well facing Nandi, which is used as Wuzukhana was pumped out of it.

After this, on the orders of the court, the district administration has deployed CRPF along with sealing the area where it is claimed that Shivling was found. However, the mosque committee's lawyer has said that the object is not a shivling, but a part of a stone fountain in the Wuzukhana. The photo of it has now gone viral.

SM Yasin, Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Insanjariya Committee, which oversees the Gyanvapi mosque, has confirmed the viral photo on behalf of the Muslim side's lawyer Tauheed. The Muslim side says that in the mosques of the Mughal era, there has been a tradition of putting a fountain inside the Wuzukhana. A stone of the same has been found in the survey today, which is being told as Shivling.

Harishankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, had given a petition to preserve and protect the important evidence. After this petition, on the orders of Ravi Kumar Diwakar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi Court, the area of Wuzukhana has been sealed. ADM was present on the spot during the sealing operation. CRPF has been deployed there to monitor the area 24 hours.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on sealing of Wuzukhana. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a petition challenging the survey. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the matter. The petition has been filed by the management committee of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.