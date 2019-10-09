Patna pupils 'drone on' about relief

As a deluge-like situation almost submerged Patna earlier this month, a bunch of imaginative students from Patna University put into practice what they learnt at school to bring relief to more than 5,000 flood victims from safe locations. About 20 youngsters from the university and Rajendra Nagar distributed medicine, water bottles and food items in the affected area using four drones.

The group consists of one Osama Khursheed from Patna University and his friends, as well as Ajeet Kumar and Kanhaiya Kaushik from the JDU Student Union of Anugrah Narayan College in Patna. Gautam Sawarn and the team from Chartered Commerce also joined in, as did Dr Akanksha Abhishek, Prabhakar Alok from DigiWale Babu.

It started with the students living in Ashok Rajpath area, who arranged for food and water supplies through hotels and restaurants, even as the National Disaster Relief Force and State Disaster Relief Force Teams worked at an exhausting pace to evacuate those affected.

The students provided clothes and food to more than 3,000 people temporarily housed in community and marriage halls. At Rajendra Nagar, the young men gathered volunteers and relief material but found it difficult to reach people since the water at so many places was six feet deep. The drones provided the perfect solution once again.

‘BEE’ The Force About 20 Patna University students arranged for medicines, food & clothing The drone reached this to places where the water was six feet deep

