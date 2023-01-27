Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to manage parents' expectations? Here's PM Modi's advice to students

Photo: IANS/Twitter

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is also his exam and that crores of students in India are taking his test. PM Modi said this while interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi.

Citing the expectations parents have from their children, PM Modi said that it is natural for families to expect from their children, but if it is just for the sake of maintaining 'Social Status', it becomes dangerous. "If a family's expectation from its children is due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused," said PM Modi.

He further urged the children not to worry but to strive to give their best along with being stress-free and jubilant during the days of their examination.

Addressing the time management issue, PM Modi asked the students to make such a slab that first gives time to the subject which one likes less, and then the rest of the time should be given to the most liked subject.

"Not only for exams, but we should also be aware of time management at every stage of our life. You make such a slab that first give time to the subject which you like less... after that give time to the subject which you like," he said.

He further urged parents not to pressure their children. But, he also asked students to not underestimate their capabilities. "Don't remain under the pressure of the Pressure! Think, Analyse, Act, and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for," said PM Modi.