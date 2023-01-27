Greater Noida-Faridabad in 20 minutes via NH 19, bridge to connect Yamuna Expressway, but...

Noida news: Normally it takes around 2 hours to travel between Faridabad and Greater Noida. (Representational)

The distance between Greater Noida and Faridabad's Manjhawali is just a few kilometers. It will take just 20-25 minutes to traverse this small distance. A bridge has also been built for this specific purpose. However, because of the lack of approach road on the Noida side, it can't really be used to end their problem. Only the Yamuna river divides the two states. Those who come to Noida and Greater Noida from Faridabad are forced to take the Kalindi Kunj or EPE.

They waste time and fuel in doing so. The bridge was supposed to end this problem. It would have also fully linked the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway. However, the major problem is delaying the issue.

The Greater Noida-Faridabad bridge has four lanes. It is 630 metres long. It took four years to make it. After it is completed, the distance between Greater Noida and Faridabad will come down to 20-25 minutes. This bridge will connect Faridabad with NH 19. This bridge will now become a major connecting medium between Faridabad and Greater Noida. It will later be linked with Yamuna Expressway.

Under this project, 24 kilometres of road was planned to be built. The bridge was made in 2018. The authorities missed the deadline six times. The approach road in UP will be 4 kms long. The remaining 20 kms will be built in Faridabad.

The work on the Faridabad side has begun. The bridge can't be accessed without the approach road.

Normally it takes around 2 hours to travel between Faridabad and Greater Noida. But after the bridge, this distance will come down to 25 minutes. It will help people going to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Palwal, Mathura and Agra.

The Yamuna Authority has given no clear indication as to when the approach road will be built.