Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Greater Noida-Faridabad in 20 minutes via NH 19, bridge to connect Yamuna Expressway, but...

Greater Noida: The work on the Faridabad side has begun. The bridge can't be accessed without the approach road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Greater Noida-Faridabad in 20 minutes via NH 19, bridge to connect Yamuna Expressway, but...
Noida news: Normally it takes around 2 hours to travel between Faridabad and Greater Noida. (Representational)

The distance between Greater Noida and Faridabad's Manjhawali is just a few kilometers. It will take just 20-25 minutes to traverse this small distance. A bridge has also been built for this specific purpose. However, because of the lack of approach road on the Noida side, it can't really be used to end their problem. Only the Yamuna river divides the two states. Those who come to Noida and Greater Noida from Faridabad are forced to take the Kalindi Kunj or EPE. 

They waste time and fuel in doing so. The bridge was supposed to end this problem. It would have also fully linked the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway. However, the major problem is delaying the issue.

The Greater Noida-Faridabad bridge has four lanes. It is 630 metres long. It took four years to make it. After it is completed, the distance between Greater Noida and Faridabad will come down to 20-25 minutes. This bridge will connect Faridabad with NH 19. This bridge will now become a major connecting medium between Faridabad and Greater Noida. It will later be linked with Yamuna Expressway. 

Under this project, 24 kilometres of road was planned to be built. The bridge was made in 2018. The authorities missed the deadline six times. The approach road in UP will be 4 kms long. The remaining 20 kms will be built in Faridabad.

The work on the Faridabad side has begun. The bridge can't be accessed without the approach road.

Normally it takes around 2 hours to travel between Faridabad and Greater Noida. But after the bridge, this distance will come down to 25 minutes. It will help people going to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Palwal, Mathura and Agra.

The Yamuna Authority has given no clear indication as to when the approach road will be built. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.