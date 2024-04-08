Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in May this year. The date of voting is 13 May ( Phase 4 ).

Outer Manipur constituency has 28 assembly seats, out of which seven are in Thoubal district with the majority falling in the hilly area.

Outer Manipur constituency is one of the two parliamentary constituencies in Manipur. There are around 1950429 voters in the state out of which 1010618 are from Outer Manipur. The Lok Sabha elections for Outer Manipur will held on May 13, 2024. The result of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.

The seat has been a stronghold of Congress so far. Other than Congress, CPI, NCP, SP and independent candidates have also won this seat.

Eight candidates contested from Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019. NPF's Lorho S Pfoze won the Lok Sabha election in 2019 with 363527 votes from Outer Manipur. Whereas, BJP's Houlim Shokhopao Mate got 289745 votes. With a margin of 73782 Lorho S Pfoze won the elections.

In 2014, Thangso Baite from Congress won with 296,770 votes. Soso Lorho of the Naga Peoples Front got 281,121 votes, and Gangmumei Kamei of the BJP got 75,828 votes.