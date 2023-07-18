Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA| Number game of Opposition unity

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

'Blown Away:' Venkatesh Prasad stunned by MS Dhoni’s bikes collection at his home in Ranchi

Why is Anant Ambani grabbing headlines for his weight gain again

Weight loss tips: Eat black pepper (kali mirch) to shed extra kilos

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tom Cruise promises 'more big stunts' in MI-7 at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere

WTC Final 2023: ICC announces prize money, winner will take home millions of dollars | Test cricket

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

HomeIndia

India

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala, passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a notable legacy of politics in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79, and was one of the senior-most politicians in Kerala, serving as the chief minister twice in his career.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility. Chandy has reportedly passed away due to deteriorating health amid cancer treatment, according to IANS reports.

Who was Oommen Chandy?

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy was a veteran politician and one of the senior-most politicians in Kerala, serving as the Chief Minister of the state twice in his career – from 2004 to 2006 and then again from 2011 to 2016.

Oommen Chandy became a legislator in Kerala at the young age of 27 in 1970 after winning in the state assembly polls. At the time, Chandy was the state president of the Youth Congress, and went on to win 11 consecutive elections, securing his place as an MLA.

In his entire political career, Oommen Chandy has only represented his home constituency Puthupally for the last five decades. Since he has won 11 elections, Chandy in August 2022, became the longest-serving member of the state assembly.

Oommen Chandy had also served as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly as well as a minister holding several cabinets four times in Congress’ tenure in Kerala, throughout his vast political career.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Style, Xcuse Me hit pair Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work together after 20 years — Here’s what we know

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE