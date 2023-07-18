Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala, passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a notable legacy of politics in the state.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79, and was one of the senior-most politicians in Kerala, serving as the chief minister twice in his career.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility. Chandy has reportedly passed away due to deteriorating health amid cancer treatment, according to IANS reports.

Who was Oommen Chandy?

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy was a veteran politician and one of the senior-most politicians in Kerala, serving as the Chief Minister of the state twice in his career – from 2004 to 2006 and then again from 2011 to 2016.

Oommen Chandy became a legislator in Kerala at the young age of 27 in 1970 after winning in the state assembly polls. At the time, Chandy was the state president of the Youth Congress, and went on to win 11 consecutive elections, securing his place as an MLA.

In his entire political career, Oommen Chandy has only represented his home constituency Puthupally for the last five decades. Since he has won 11 elections, Chandy in August 2022, became the longest-serving member of the state assembly.

Oommen Chandy had also served as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly as well as a minister holding several cabinets four times in Congress’ tenure in Kerala, throughout his vast political career.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79