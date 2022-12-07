Noida-Greater Noida: Yamuna Expressway's speed limit lowered, check new speed limit

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: The new speed limit will be implemented for the next two months. (File)

From December 15, Yamuna Expressway's speed limit will be lowered. The decision has been taken to avoid accidents in winter. The Expressway passes through Greater Noida, which is the satellite town of Noida.

According to reports, every year, the expressway faces a lot of accidents in the winter season. The main reason for this is excess speed coupled with dense fog. The vehicles often ram into stationary vehicles because they can't maneuver due to high speed. Even though there are speed cameras, the problem of speeding isn't properly checked.

To prevent this from happening, the authorities on the Yamuna Expressway have decided to further lower the speed limit.

The speed limit of such vehicles was earlier 100 kilometers per hour. Now it is 80 km per hour. For heavy vehicles, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 km per hour. This is done as the heavy vehicles take more time to stop due to their mass.

The new speed limit will be implemented for the next two months.

So the speed limit for cars and smaller vehicles will be 60 kilometers per hour from December 15 to February 15. The speed limit for vehicles like trucks and buses will be 60 km per hour.

Those not adhering to the speed limit will be fined.