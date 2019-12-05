No more subsidised food in Parliament canteen; govt to save 17 crore every year

Parliamentarians will no longer get food on reduced rates as all subsidy given on food items to MPs in both the houses came to an end with immediate effect on Thursday. The announcement was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that was attended by MPs from various parties who unanimously agreed to do away with the subsidy on all food items at Parliament canteen.

In the last Lok Sabha session, prices were hiked to reduce the subsidy. Now, the food items will be available at regular prices as prevalent in the market. Birla stated that the decision was taken after consulting with all the parliamentarians.

Here is the rate list on which food items were sold before scrapping the subsidy

The cost of the subsidy to provide cheap food to the MPs in Parliament canteen was Rs 17 crore.