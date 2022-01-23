‘Netaji’s legacy has been exploited’: Subhash Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

Legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff, said that Netaji’s legacy has been exploited over the years, and accused the Congress party of not giving her father the respect and legacy he deserved.

While talking about the same, Anita Pfaff said, “Netaji’s legacy has been exploited. There was a section of the Congress party that wronged Netaji. Gandhi favoured Nehru because he could not have managed my father he was a rebel.”

She further talked about the installation of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the India Gate, welcoming the decision of the government of India and calling it a wonderful gesture. She said that she was “pleasantly surprised” to know about the statue.

Anita Bose Pfaff said that a committee was formed by the West Bengal government to gain mileage on the issue but nothing had happened after that. Bose said, “There should be no competition between political parties to claim his legacy.”

While addressing the current religious divide and the communal situation in India, Anita Bose further said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a devout Hindu and could never hurt or kill another person in the name of religion.

While talking to Zee Media, she said, “Neta Ji was a devout Hindu but he couldn't have killed people in the name of religion like something that we have seen since partition.” She also talked about how political parties have been distorting Netaji’s image for their personal gain.

Anita Bose Pfaff said that her father had met Hitler twice, but only keeping in mind the freedom of India and the fight against the British forces. She said, “Neta Ji did meet Hitler because all he cared was for Indian freedom but it didn't mean he endorsed fascism.”

She further added, “Neta ji met Mussolini twice and he wanted Germany, Japan and Italy to sign the resolution for Indian independence.”

A hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be unveiled at the India Gate today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statue will be unveiled in view of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23, 2022.

The hologram statue of the legendary freedom fighter will soon be replaced by a 28 feet high granite statue.