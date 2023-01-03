NCERT syllabus to be introduced in UP's madrasas from March; details

UP: Madrasas mostly teach students Islamic books. (Representational)

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, the Madrasa Education Council Chairman, said on Monday that the UP Board of madrasas will introduce NCERT syllabus in religious schools in order to provide modern education to students. He said apart from Islamic studies, students of these institutes will be able to study Computers, Maths and Science as well.

The new syllabus for modern education will be released in March.

He said the new syllabus will be rolled out for the students of KG, LKG and UKG from March of this year.

Madrasas mostly teach students Islamic books. However, over the years, they have come under criticism that they have failed to modernise their outlook towards imparting education to Muslim students. Some sections also link them with the lack of science-based education among the Muslim community.

"Madrassa children will also study the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus this year. Modern education will be given along with religious education," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He said that this year, the focus of UP Madrasas will be on modern education.