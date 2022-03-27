Navratri 2022: No need to carry 'Vrat ka Khana' in trains, IRCTC introduces special menu

Those who are travelling during Navratri can now be tension free. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included Navratri special food in its menu. Passengers in train will be given falahari food during the auspicious festival days.

All passengers will be able to order their special food directly from their seats in trains.

The service has been started to resolve eating problems for all those who will be fasting during Navratri. As per the IRCTC, passengers will get fast food during Navratri journey, starting from April 2.

To order their favourite fast food, passengers can use IRCTC’s e-catering service or book on the number – 1323. Passengers can be assured that this food will be pure and sattvic. It will be cooked with sendha salt without any garlic and onion.

Considering the varied choices of people, the IRCTC will be keeping four different types of thalis. These thalis will be priced between Rs 125 and Rs 200.

Also, READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know dates, ghatsthapana timings, significance and other important details

Travellers must note that this special Navratri food will be available only in the trains in which the IRCTC is offering catering facility. Also, this fast food will be available only in 500 trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi.

The special Navratri fast food will not be available at the IRCTC stalls at stations.

The menu shared by the railways, includes cooks and puri-sabzi made with kutu aata, sabudana ki khichdi, lassi, juice, fruits, tea, rabri and kheer.

As mentioned by IRCTC, passengers can book their fasting thali on tickets from March 28. The special fast food thali will be provided as an option at the time of booking tickets. In case someone has already booked their tickets and still wants to get the fasting thali, they can book it via e-catering or by calling at 1323.