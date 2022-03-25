Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know dates, ghatsthapana timings, significance and other important details

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, falls during the spring season every year. According to the Georgian calendar, it usually falls in the month of March or April. This year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 (Saturday) till April 11 (Monday). Ashtami will be observed on April 9.

Chaitra Navratri (nine nights) is celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2022:

The first day of Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the moon i.e, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days to praise Goddess Durga vary every day.

Different states recognise the festival with different names, in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa while in Kashmir it is known as Navreh. It coincides with different harvest festivals across several states in India. Devotees embark on this nine-day-long celebration with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

The nine avatars of goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

Auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna/ Kalash Sthapna 2022:

The auspicious muhurat for Chaitra Navratri will be from 06:22 am to 08:31 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The total duration will be 02 hours and 09 minutes. Apart from this, Abhijeet muhurat on Ghatasthapana will be from 12.08 pm to 12.57 pm.

Items needed for Kalash Sthapna:

A clay pot to sow ‘Sapta Dhanya’ (seven kinds of grains)

Sapta Dhanya

Steel or brass pot (Kalash)

Holy water or Gangajal

Red thread (Kautuka)

Coins for Kalash

5-leafed mango twig

Bowl of rice grains

A coconut

Flowers, doob grass, and beetle nuts