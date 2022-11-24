Mumbai: 'Rajasthan royal' turns out to be scamster, threatens 50 women with obscene photos | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A man was detained on suspicion of extorting cash from women and threatening to publish their private photos online. Aarey Colony resident was taken into custody by the Goregaon police on Tuesday evening. The accused, Pukraj Dewasi alias Rajveer Singh, posted hundreds of pictures of himself inside Rajasthani palaces on Instagram, according to police sources. The accused befriended the young women on social media posing as 'royal prince'.

An officer claimed that after making friends with his victims, he would later confess his love for them and ask for private photos, which he then used as leverage in extortion. One of his victims, a 30-year-old married woman, filed complaint against the accused. She accused the Dewasi for extorting money from her and threatening to share her personal photos on social media, Mid-day reported.

"Afraid of slander, the complainant gave more than Rs4 lakh to the accused. But as his demands were not ending, she was forced to approach the police on November 10 and register a complaint," official of the Goregaon police station stated.

The accused were taken into custody by API Atul Sanap and his team in accordance with the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act under the direction of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, Zone XI, and the monitoring of senior police inspector Dattatry Thopte. Dewasi was recently released on bail after being detained by the Juhu police in a related scenario last year.

The accused is from Rajasthan, and his Instagram page is filled with images of opulent palaces, expensive cars, and security personnel. It has been discovered that he has so far scammed more than 50 women. "Dewasi was produced before the court and was remanded in two-day police custody," said an officer.

