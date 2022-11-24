Aaftab's polygraph test underway; police to ascertain if murder was pre-planned: Top updates on Shraddha Walkar case

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Even as the police investigation into the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case is underway, shocking revelations continue to emerge. Aaftab Poonwala, Shraddha’s live-in partner who allegedly killed her and dismembered her body, is undergoing the polygraph test, which could not be completed on Wednesday.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, on Thursday underwent the second session of the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi’s Rohini. The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old was down with a fever and cold.

The polygraph test will continue for 6 to 8 hours. The police will determine if murder was pre-planned. The delay in the completion of the test has also put off Poonawala's narco test, which was earlier scheduled to be held today.

The Polygraph test records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, and the data is used to determine whether the person is speaking the truth.

The narco analysis, on the other hand, involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely.