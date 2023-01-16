Search icon
Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport to get connectivity boost via Virar-Alibaug highway

Mumbai news: This road is designed to carry traffic from JNPT towards Navi Mumbai and Thane and out of the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Virar-Alibaug highway: The state government has given in-principle approval to the corporation for the corridor. (Representational)

The Virar-Alibaug highway, also known as a multi-modal corridor, will be constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The corporation has received all regulatory and other clearances and is gearing up for construction. The 126-km-long corridor will connect the Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. The road will be developed in two phases -- Navghar to Chirner and Chirner to Alibaug. 

The Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor will connect NH-8, Bhiwandi bypass, NH-3, NH-4 and NH-4B, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, NH-17, etc. The 79-km-long Virar (Navghar) to Chirner (JNPT) corridor is financially feasible and has been approved by the authorities.

According to the corporation, the corridor will create jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that includes Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja and Uran.

It will enhance connectivity with Navi Mumbai International Airport and will help in the development of JNPT Port, MTHL and Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Due to the road, the travel time between Virar and Alibaug will be reduced by half to just over two-and-a-half hours.

The project will receive financial assistance from the World Bank.

The state government has given in-principle approval to the corporation for the corridor.

