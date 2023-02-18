Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 508 kms in under 3 hours, 7 km undersea tunnel, top speed to be... (representational image)

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is one of the most awaited projects in India. The high-speed train will connect the two cities through 12 stations including Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and others.

The 508.17 km distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will also have a 21 km underground tunnel including a 7 km stretch undersea at Thane Creek. It will be the first undersea tunnel in the country.

Regarding this, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), incorporated for developing high-speed rail corridor in the country, has recently opened technical bids for the 21-km underground tunnel. The final scrutiny is under process.

The tunnel will be made from Kalyan Shilphata to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The 21-km stretch will be a single-tube tunnel to accommodate twin tracks.

The entire 21-km stretch will be constructed using a combination of two techniques-New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to carve out 5 km of the tunnel and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the remaining 16 km.

Bullet train top speed

The high-speed train will cover the 508 km distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with a top speed of 350 km per hour in under three hours. The mega project is likely to be completed by 2026.

The bullet train project will have 12 stations, 4 in Maharashtra and 8 in Gujarat. Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar stations will be in Maharashtra. While Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati will be in Gujarat.

