Monsoon session of Parliament to take place from July 20: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 20 and will continue until August 11, according to an announcement made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. In a tweet, he urged all parties to actively participate in productive discussions during the session, which will consist of 17 sittings spread across 23 days.

In a tweet, Joshi said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

The upcoming monsoon session will take place in the newly inaugurated Parliament building, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. As per reports, offices have been assigned to most political parties present in Parliament, and various departments have been instructed to shift to the new premises.

Anticipated to be a turbulent session, it coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong advocacy for a Uniform Civil Code and the government's efforts to intensify consultations on the matter. One key agenda for the government is the introduction of a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. This ordinance effectively overturned a Supreme Court ruling that granted the Delhi government increased legislative and administrative control over "services" matters.

While the majority of opposition parties have expressed support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this issue, the Congress party has yet to publicly denounce the ordinance. Additionally, the ongoing unrest in Manipur could provide another opportunity for opposition parties to criticize the government.