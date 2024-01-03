Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

As North India experiences cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that thick fog was observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The fog on Tuesday evening reduced visibility, with Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh having the lowest at 25 metres. ‘Very dense' is when visibility is between 0-50 metres, 'dense' is 51-200 metres, 'moderate' is 201-500 metres, and 'shallow' is 501-1,000 metres.

In a post on X, IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The IMD mentioned moderate to dense fog in various regions, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Central Uttar Pradesh, south Assam, and Tripura.

IMD recorded the lowest visibility at 25 in Bareilly, followed by Varanasi at 50. Ajmer had visibility of 50, while Kota and Jaipur each recorded 500.

The Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, told ANI, "Seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during January to March is most likely to be above normal. Normal to above-normal seasonal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except parts from extreme south peninsular India, extreme northwest, and northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is likely."

In January 2024, minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal in many parts of the country, except for some areas in North India where normal to below-normal temperatures are expected.

The IMD predicts fewer cold wave days than usual in most parts of Central India in January 2024.

With inputs from ANI