Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeIndia

India

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As North India experiences cold wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that thick fog was observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and central parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

The fog on Tuesday evening reduced visibility, with Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh having the lowest at 25 metres. ‘Very dense' is when visibility is between 0-50 metres, 'dense' is 51-200 metres, 'moderate' is 201-500 metres, and 'shallow' is 501-1,000 metres.

In a post on X, IMD said that at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, very dense fog enveloped isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog was over isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The IMD mentioned moderate to dense fog in various regions, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Central Uttar Pradesh, south Assam, and Tripura.

IMD recorded the lowest visibility at 25 in Bareilly, followed by Varanasi at 50. Ajmer had visibility of 50, while Kota and Jaipur each recorded 500. 

The Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, told ANI, "Seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during January to March is most likely to be above normal. Normal to above-normal seasonal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except parts from extreme south peninsular India, extreme northwest, and northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is likely." 

In January 2024, minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal in many parts of the country, except for some areas in North India where normal to below-normal temperatures are expected.

The IMD predicts fewer cold wave days than usual in most parts of Central India in January 2024.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE