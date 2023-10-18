Headlines

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 12 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7.

PTI

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 12 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7.

In a separate notification, the party named Bhavna Bohra as its candidate for the Pandaria assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

According to the BJP's list for the Mizoram assembly polls, R Lalbiaktluangi will contest from the Lunglei West seat, Shanti Bikash Chakma from Thorang, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa seat.

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates for the Mizoram and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

