Miraya Vadra: All you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's daughter who joined uncle Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Miraya Vadra with mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and uncle Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra saw a young participant on Monday, one from within the family who is not known to many. Along with party leader and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra came their daughter Miraya Vadra to join the march in Rajasthan.

Hundreds of women also participated in the Yatra today as it resumed from Bundi district around 6 am from the Tejaji Maharaj Mandi at Babai, and has been termed as daylong Nari Shakti Pad Yatra. The yatra in this leg is being observed as a day to spread the message of women empowerment.

Over 5,000 women started with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi when the yatra resumed this morning and a large number of women joined on the way, said Ajay Sharma, Congress' Indergarh (Bundi) block president, who is also marching along. Rahul Gandhi also spoke to the padyatris, he added.

Miraya is the younger between the two children of Priyanka and Robert. Rehan, their son, is one year elder to his sister. Both the children have so far stayed away from the limelight and public life. In fact, this was first public appearance of Miraya at a political event, giving experts enough fodder to make speculations on her entry via political entry.

In June this year, Miraya celebrated her 20th birthday in Maldives with her mother Priyanka. She has done instructor-level diving course, reported Hindustan.

Former Congress MP Janardan Pujari had in 2017 forecasted about Miraya that she will become a political leader like her grandmother Indira Gandhi. He said he once asked a fortune-teller about Miraya’s future to which the latter said: “She might one day become a leader like no one else.”

The 96th day of the BJY is dedicated women empowerment and that is why it is being called Nari Shakti Pad Yatra for Monday, said BJY state co-coordinator Kapil Yadav.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.