Milind Deora resigns as Mumbai Congress chief, looks for 'national role' amid hunt for Rahul Gandhi's successor

Barely three months after his appointment, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora has resigned from his post. Deora, who had lost second consecutive time to Shiv Sena nominee Arvind Sawant in south Mumbai constituency, had replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in the run up to the Lok Sabha election.

Deora, who had expressed his desire to quit on June 26, has stepped down to express solidarity and collective responsibility with the outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Deora may move to Delhi for a national role in the party.

Deora's resignation comes at a time when the Congress party is looking for new leader to take over as the party chief following Gandhi's denial to continue on the post. Deora, who is quite close to Rahul Gandhi, has recommended a provisional set up of a collective leadership of three senior leaders to oversee the city unit until the upcoming assembly polls.

When contacted, Deora said political realities have changed since 2019 results.

''We will all have to get ready for roles that these times demand. I had accepted MRCC Presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi. I suggested a panel and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to playing a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite Mumbai Congress" he said.

Under his leadership, the Congress party had also lost election in North and South Central Mumbai. Deora may move to Delhi for a national role in the Congress.