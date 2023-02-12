Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meghalaya: BSF foils cattle smuggling bid, arrests three smugglers

Increased border surveillance by BSF since January 2023 has resulted in the seizure of 450 cattle from various border regions of Meghalaya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Meghalaya: BSF foils cattle smuggling bid, arrests three smugglers
Representational Image

Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted a smuggling operation on Saturday, seizing 40 animals and three suspects who were attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

A coordinated operation between the BSF and the Meghalaya Police resulted in the seizure of three lorries carrying livestock that had been ruthlessly packed into them and were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the Muktapur-Amlarem route in the West Jaintia Hills.

"Acting on a specific tip-off on February 10, 2023, vigilant troops of 04 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya and state police jointly confiscated 03 trucks from Muktapur- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills carrying 40 cattle brutally crammed in them and being taken for smuggling to Bangladesh," the BSF said in a statement.

A police outpost at Muktapur was given custody of the arrested smugglers and seized items.

"The joint operation team also apprehended two smugglers from the spot who are residents of district Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya. Arrested smugglers and seized items were handed over to the Police outpost Muktapur for further legal action," said the BSF.

Also, READ: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dausa section today; check entry points, top speed, toll rates here

Since January 2023, BSF has seized 450 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya as a result of enhanced border vigilance.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.