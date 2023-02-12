Meghalaya: BSF foils cattle smuggling bid, arrests three smugglers

Representational Image

Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted a smuggling operation on Saturday, seizing 40 animals and three suspects who were attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

A coordinated operation between the BSF and the Meghalaya Police resulted in the seizure of three lorries carrying livestock that had been ruthlessly packed into them and were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the Muktapur-Amlarem route in the West Jaintia Hills.

"Acting on a specific tip-off on February 10, 2023, vigilant troops of 04 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya and state police jointly confiscated 03 trucks from Muktapur- Amlarem road, West Jaintia Hills carrying 40 cattle brutally crammed in them and being taken for smuggling to Bangladesh," the BSF said in a statement.

A police outpost at Muktapur was given custody of the arrested smugglers and seized items.

"The joint operation team also apprehended two smugglers from the spot who are residents of district Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya. Arrested smugglers and seized items were handed over to the Police outpost Muktapur for further legal action," said the BSF.

Since January 2023, BSF has seized 450 cattle from different border areas of Meghalaya as a result of enhanced border vigilance.

(With inputs from ANI)