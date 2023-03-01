Meet self styled godman Nithyananda: Where is his nation Republic of Kailasa, know how to reach

Controversial godman Nithyananda (File photo)

Self-styled and controversial godman Nithyanananda, who is also an Indian fugitive, sparked another wave in the international community after his delegation attended a United Nations meeting and represented his self-found nation, the Republic of Kailasa.

Two persons representing Nithyananda’s fictional nation the Republic of Kailasa were part of a UN general discussion on Sustainable Development held by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), sparking a wave of outrage from India.

Nithyananda has been accused of kidnapping and rape and is currently absconding from India, with the country deeming him a fugitive. After fleeing India, the self-styled godman claimed to have founded his own nation of Kailasa, where he represents “two billion Hindus”.

Who is the controversial godman Nithyananda?

Nithyananda is a self-styled godman and a controversial personality, also termed a cult leader by many. He is the founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which owns many temples and gurukuls across India having a large population of spiritual followers.

In 2010, a citizen of the United States and a disciple of Nithyananda accused him of raping her repeatedly over the course of five years. She filed multiple cases against the self-styled godman, after which a warrant was issued against him.

Nithyananda soon fled India after choosing not to appear for many court hearings regarding the rape case. The spiritual leader claimed that he was facing death threats which is why he can’t stay in India. He later approached the United Nations to seek recognition for his newfound country the Republic of Kailasa.

Where is Republic of Kailasa? How can you reach Kailasa?

In 2019, Nithyananda claimed that he has founded a new "Hindu nation" called Kailaasa, and had started issuing passports, currency, and other documents for its residents. He also claimed that two billion Hindus live there, while many nations have refused to recognize his country.

The Republic of Kailasa is an amorphous entity that is reportedly located on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America. The island where Nithyananda founded his own nation is located off the coast of Ecuador.

People who have applied for a passport or visa to visit the nation of Kailasa have to reach Australia on their own via a flight. From Australia, Nithyananda’s country flies chartered flights to and from Kailaasa once the passport or visa of the person is approved.

