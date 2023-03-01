Search icon
Meet Ma Vijayapriya, representative of controversial godman Nithyananda's own country KAILASA, at UN

It is to be noted that Nithyananda used to run many ashrams in India but he fled the country after being accused of sexual assault and abuse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Ma Vijayapriya, representative of controversial godman Nithyananda's own country KAILASA

In a bizarre development, a representative from controversial godman Nithyananda's nation 'United States of KAILASA' attended the recent United Nations meeting in Washington, US. During the meeting, Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda who represented 'United States of KAILASA' at the 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESR) said that the 'Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism' should be given protrection.

During the CESR meeting, Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda urged the UN to take steps aimed at the persecution of Nithyananda.

The video of the meeting uploaded by the UN shows Vijayapriya as the 'permanent ambassador from KAILASA'. It is still unclear whether the UN has recognized the ‘new nation’.

"KAILASA, the first sovereign state of Hinduism was established by the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Nithyananda Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes," said Ma Vijayapriya.

"The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and KAILASA have gone through intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle of Hinduism...he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country," she added.

Vijayapriya said that the UN should take measure to stop the persecution of Nithyananda and two million Hindus who are living in KAILASA. Vijayaprya also claimed that KAILASA has established embassies and NGOs in 150 countries.

In 2010, a non-bailable warrant was issued by Karnataka sessions court against Nithyananda after he was accused of rape and child abuse.

According to the official website of KAILASA, it is a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

