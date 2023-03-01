Search icon
Meet Ritu Suhas, Mrs India winner, Ghaziabad SDM, wife of ex-Noida DM Suhas LY

Ritu Suhas used to make notes at the house of her friend who was also preparing for the PCS exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Ritu Suhas's first posting was in Mathura. She also lived in Agra, Jaunpur and Sonbhadra. (file)

Ritu Suhas is one of the most stylish officers in Delhi and NCR. She is the wife of Suhas LY, former Noida district magistrate who has now been transferred to the UP sports department. Ritu Suhas is also a model who has walked on the ramp on several occasions. Her husband, Suhas LY, is an international para-badminton player. Ritu Suhas has a very inspirational story. Who is Ritu Suhas?

Ritu Suhas and Suhas LY have two children. They got married in 2008. Ritu Suhas is a PCS officer. She is SDM of Ghaziabad. Recently, she walked on the ramp in Agra.

Ritu Suhas was born in 1983 in Lucknow. Her father is an advocate in the Lucknow High Court. She also has a brother and a sister.

Ritu Suhas broke the glass ceiling in many respects. She fought off her conservative neighbourhood and family settings to clear the PCS exam. She did not have money to pay for her PCS coaching. She relied on self-study. She used to read an English newspaper every day. She didn't have money for her pocket expenses and English newspapers. She earned that money by taking tuitions.

Ritu Suhas used to make notes at the house of her friend who was also preparing for the PCS exam. She took the exam in 2003. In 2004, she cleared the PCS examination.

Ritu Suhas's first posting was in Mathura. She also lived in Agra, Jaunpur and Sonbhadra. She was SDM at these places. She was also the deputy commissioner of Allahabad. In 2008, she got married to Suhas LY.

Ritu Suhas won the Mrs India competition in 2019. She defeated 59 women from 20 states.

