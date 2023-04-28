Meet Rameshbhai Oza, Mukesh Ambani’s spiritual guru, who plays major role in their financial, family decisions

Ambani family is one of the wealthiest families in India. Mukesh Ambani ranks 9th in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023, the highest in Asia. Both Ambani brothers, Mukesh and Anil Ambani consistently rely on one specific spiritual guru for financial decisions or family marriages, the guru has a significant impact on their lives. Meet Ramesh Bhai Oza, also known as Bhaishri, the Ambani family’s spiritual guide.

Rameshbhai Oza, known as Bhai Shri Maharaj, is an Indian Hindu spiritual leader, Speaker. His popular speeches are How We Balance Our Mind?, Education and Hard Work, A Way to Increase Our Income etc.

Bhaishri likes to stay away from the spotlight, however, he does attend several Ambani’s family functions. For instance, he was present when Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée performed Arangetram at The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre. Bhaishri was welcomed by Mukesh and Anil as soon as he exited the car and was led inside the reception area.

It is well known that Anil and Mukesh had a contentious falling out over property matters following the passing of their father Dhirubhai Ambani. Kokilaben Ambani was able to resolve these conflicts with Bhaishri's help.

The Ambani family holds Bhaishri in such high regard that when he spoke with Mukesh and Anil Ambani, they both decided to accept the terms and conditions set by their mother for the partition of the family's property and business. Since that time, their relationship has been relatively amicable.

Rameshbhai Oza: About

Rameshbhai Oza is a charismatic achiever and speaker who can successfully amuse the audience who is listening on any occasion, including live programming, business gatherings, weddings, and college gatherings.

Rameshbhai Oza's fees constantly change depending on the nature of the event, the deliverables, etc.