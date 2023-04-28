Search icon
These employees to get ‘Special 42 days casual leave’, PM Modi's government announces new leave policy

The length of the special casual leave allotment for govt employees in India has been expanded from 30 to 42 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The Central Government announced on Thursday that it has chosen to provide its employees with 42 days of extra casual time off to the government employees. 

The Modi government has started the ‘42 days leave’ for employees in order to donate organs, taking into account how long it would take them to recover from such extensive surgery. Currently, 30 days of these special leaves are allowed.

“Organ removal from a donor is a major surgery, which requires time for recovery, including both hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation periods,” the Personnel Ministry said in a fresh order.

The ministry added that it has now been decided to grant a central government employee up to 42 days of special casual leave as a special welfare measure in the public interest for donating their organ(s) to another human being, keeping in mind the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among central government employees.

According to the recommendation of a government-authorised medical practitioner or doctor, the length of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days regardless of the type of operation used to remove the donor's organ, the directive stated.

According to the instruction sent to all central government agencies and ministries, the special casual leave cannot be coupled with any other leave save in extraordinary cases of surgical complications on the recommendation of a government-registered physician.

Normal practice dictates that special casual leave be taken in one stretch beginning with the day of hospital admission. On the advice of a government-registered medical practitioner or doctor, it can be obtained starting no later than one week prior to surgery in case of need, it stated.

According to the order, flexibility or splitting of leaves may be permitted at the treating physician's or doctor's advice. 

