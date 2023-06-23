Search icon
Meet Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner for PM Modi

Stone Tower Chardonnay 'Kristi' 2021, and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose will also be served to the guests at the US State Dinner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Joe Biden, PM Modi and Raj Patel of Patel Wines (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the US. PM Modi and 400 guests including Mukesh Ambani, Satya Nadela, Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai, Zerodha’s founder Nikhil Kamath and others were united at the White House for the State Dinner which was organised by US President Joe Biden and the US First Lady Jill Biden. 

Chef Nina Curtis was requested to collaborate with the White House team to produce an exquisite vegetarian menu for the State Dinner while PM Modi is in the country. Additionally, guests at the meal will be fed Patel Red Blend 2019 from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, a Gujarati immigrant to the US.

Raj Patel: About
Patel’s red wine is owned by Raj Patel. He hails from Gujarat but arrived in the US in the 1970s. He settled with his family in northern California. His passion for great wine was sparked by an internship at the Robert Mondavi Winery while he was a student at the University of California, Davis. 

He started making wine in the 2000s and put out 100 cases of a 2007 Cabernet Sauvignon under the PATEL Wines label. The wine received a 95 rating from Robert Parker of The Wine Advocate, and The Wine Advocate gave consecutive vintages scores of 94 or higher.

Patel managed to introduce limited-production wines to the brand after years of building ties with producers, such as a Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon, an Atlas Peak Malbec, and a Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc. According to BT, his winery currently produces 1,000 cases, all of which are sold out annually.

Patel’s Red Wine 2019: Speciality 
PATEL Red Wine Blend 2019 which is served to the guest is from a Napa Valley winery. 

The PATEL Red Blend, 2019, costs $75 a bottle, or roughly Rs 6,140. According to the website, the opaque ruby-coloured wine features pronounced notes of black cherry, cedar, and crushed cocoa nibs.

"All this is framed by a plethora of soft, silken, plump tannins supported by a firm backbone of mouthwatering acidity. The finish lasts for minutes on end, revealing layers of minerality, savoury crushed herbs, and elegant dried red florals. Vibrant red-toned fruit, spice, pomegranate and mocha are front and centre. This Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend offers tons of appeal. Silky contours and soft, supple fruit make 2019 a pleasure to taste." 

The owner of Patel Wines, Raj Patel, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was doing fantastic work for India.

