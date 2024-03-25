Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

The BJP on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for 111 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This featured Pallavi Dempo's candidature from South Goa.

New developments took place in Goa's political dynamics, especially within the BJP as the party pitched its first woman candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024--Pallavi Dempo--from Goa.

The BJP on Sunday released the fifth list of candidates for 111 constituencies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This featured Pallavi Dempo's candidature from South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appreciated PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda for offering equality to women in politics. "PM Modi has been talking about 33% reservation for women but in Goa, it's already 50% and that too without reservation. For this, I would like to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda," CM Sawant stated.

Who is Pallavi Dempo?

The 49-year-old entrepreneur and educationist Pallavi Dempo is the executive director of Dempo Industries, and is a graduate in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune. She was earlier a member of the academic council affiliated with Goa University from 2012 to 2016.

Dempo also acts as president of the Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society which ensures cultural exchange between Germany and Goa. She is also a trustee of Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum established by Wendell Rodricks.

Besides this, Pallavi Dempo also played a vital role in managing the committee of the Goa Cancer Society and also part of the core committee of All India Management Association's Women's Council- AIMA Aspire.

Talking about her personal life, Pallavi Dempo is the wife of Shrinivas Dempo a renowned industrialist famous for his leadership in various business sectors. Shrinivas manages the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI). The Dempo family manages government high schools under the Rural School Adoption Programme to offer vocational training to girls.

Meanwhile, the constituency she is fielded from -South Goa constituency is presently led by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha. The BJP had seized this constituency only twice since 1962. South Goa constituency with 20 assembly segments, had shuffled among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP conquered this seat in the 1999 and 2014 elections but has grappled to retain it since.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share