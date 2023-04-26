Meet IPS Praveen Sood, whose son-in-law is in IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad team

Photo: Instagram

For over Rs 8 crore, the Hyderabad franchise secured Mayank Agarwal's services during the IPL 2023 Auction. At a Diwali dinner hosted by their parents, Mayank Agarwal of Sunrisers Hyderabad first connected his wife Aashita Sood. After dating for more than seven years, the couple tie the knot in 2018. When the couple welcomed their little boy in 2022, they became parents. Praveen Sood, the present director general of police for Karnataka, is the father-in-law of cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

Who is IPS Praveen Sood?

In 1989, Praveen Sood began his career as the Asst. Superintendent of Police in Mysore after graduating from IIT Delhi and joining the IPS in 1986. Before being appointed as Bangalore's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, he was the Superintendent of Police in Bellary and Raichur.

He continued on to a three-year foreign deputation in 1999 as the government of Mauritius' police consultant. During his time in Mauritius, he encountered both American and European police. He took a leave of absence in 2003 to complete his postgraduate studies in public policy and management at the Maxwell School of Governance at Syracuse University in New York and the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.

From 2004 until 2007, he served as the city of Mysore's police commissioner. He assumed the position of Additional Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Bangalore in February 2008 and held it until September 2011. Strongly in favor of technology-driven traffic management, he played a crucial role in the establishment of Bangalore's most cutting-edge Traffic Management Centre.

He is currently employed by Karnataka as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Force). Aashita Sood, his daughter and Mayank Agarwal's wife, is a well-known lifestyle blogger on social media. Furthermore, Aashita Sood holds a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property Law.

