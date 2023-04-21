From being victim of domestic violence to IAS officer: Know how Savita Pradhan changed her fate, cracked UPSC

Photo: Instagram

The inspiring stories of the IAS and IPS officers' achievements continue to inspire millions of aspirational candidates for the UPSC who will take the UPSC prelims 2023. Aspirants are putting their all into their studies because the tests are scheduled for May. Everyone will be inspired by IAS Savita Pradhan's success story, not just UPSC hopefuls.

IAS Savita is one of the most intelligent officers and has been sent to Madhya Pradesh as the Joint Director of the Gwalior Division. IAS Savita is an inspiration to many because of her determination despite having been a victim of domestic violence in the past.

Who is IAS Savita Pradhan?

Savita was born in the MP village of Mandi to a tribal family. She is the family's third child. Her home's financial situation was terrible. She nonetheless completed class 10th, being the first girl in her village to do so. The scholarship she used to receive while in school, however, was the sole reason her parents granted for letting her to pursue her education.

She got admission to a school after the tenth grade that was 7 km from her village and cost Rs 2 to commute to. She used to walk to school since she lacked Rs 2. As Savita was finishing her education, a very wealthy family proposed to her.

READ | Meet Ananya K A, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 topper who secured rank 1 with a perfect 600/600 score

After getting married, Savita's in-laws began treating her like a servant within a short period of time. In addition to this, she was subjected to a number of limitations at the home of her in-laws, including being forbidden from eating at the dinner table with everyone else, being forbidden from laughing aloud and being told to take her meals after everyone else.

In addition, she was unable to prepare for herself again if the food run out. Because of the circumstances, she used to take the rotis to the bathroom and eat them there out of fear that her husband would kill her. Despite having two kids, her in-laws continued to assault and harass her.

Life-changing event

Savita chose to end her life one day after becoming tired of everything. Her mother-in-law was observing her from a window as she started to hang herself from the ceiling fan. Savita's mother-in-law didn't try to save her, though. Savita realised why she was willing to give her life for these people after seeing everything.

She then made the decision to leave her home. She took her two kids and went from there. She also earned money by working in a beauty salon. She then graduated with a Master's in Public Administration from Indore University, and on her very first attempt, she passed the Civil Services Exam. Savita gave her husband and in-laws a lesson after becoming chief municipal officer.