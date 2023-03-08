Meet IPS officer Nitika Gehlot, took 10 days maternity leave, rejoined on 11th day with daughter in lap

IPS Nitika Gehlot

Women, who were victims of exploitation in society for centuries, are proving themselves in every field today. Be it a job or business, women are excelling in every field they enter. Some women have achieved great success based on their hard work and are inspiring others to move forward in society by becoming role models. One such role model is Dr Nitika Gehlot, Police Captain of Hansi Police District, Haryana.

IPS Nitika Gehlot's dedication towards her work can be gauged from the fact that she took only 10 days of maternity leave and on the 11th day reached the district police office on duty with her newborn daughter in her arms.

All the employees posted in the office were stunned to see her passion for work. SP Nitika Gehlot, who has become an example for women, currently listens to public complaints in the office by taking her daughter in her lap and performing all the responsibilities very well.

IPS Nitika Gehlot, who has been commanding the Hansi Police District for the last two and a half years, has taken several initiatives to stop criminal activities in the area. Last year, the district stood second in solving cyber crime cases in the entire state and third in catching drug cases. Apart from this, a high-profile case of 4 kg of opium was also caught by the district police under the leadership of SP Nitika Gehlot.

SP Nitika Gehlot, who is performing her duty with full devotion, has become a well-known name in the field. The women of the area are getting inspired by the SP's dedication towards work. However, when the SP herself is asked about this, she has a simple answer that she is performing her normal duty. Despite being an IPS officer, she lives with utmost simplicity and behaves very politely with the employees.