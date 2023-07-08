Meet Asha Malviya, cyclist who is on pan-India solo bicycle journey for women's safety and empowerment

Picture: ANI

Asha Malviya, a national-level mountaineer and cyclist, is on a solo pan-Indian bicycle tour to raise awareness about women's safety and empowerment.

Aasha Malviya, a mountaineer and athlete from the Madhya Pradesh town of Nataram, is currently making every effort to encourage girls across the nation. Malviya has covered 19,700 kilometres through 23 states and Uttarakhand is the 24th state of her tour.

Malviya on Saturday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office here.

During the meeting, CM Dhami appreciated the efforts being made by Asha Malviya in spreading awareness through her cycle tour for the purpose of women's safety and women's empowerment.

CM said that "if a person works with determination to achieve a goal, then he or she definitely gets success in it. I wish great success to Asha Malviya and a bright future."

Asha Malviya belongs to Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and says that she started the yatra from Bhopal on November 1, 2022, and this yatra will conclude on the occasion of Independence Day in the national capital.Malviya said that during this yatra she will be passing through 28 states and covering a total of 25,000 kilometres.

