Mayawati appoints Munquad Ali as BSP's UP president; removes Danish Ali as party leader in Lok Sabha

In a major reshuffle in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali has been appointed as president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, a press note from the party said on Wednesday.

Munquad Ali, who belongs to Meerut, is a top leader of the party and has represented Uttar Pradesh in Rajya Sabha twice.

The outgoing state president RS Kushwaha has been now appointed as General Secretary of BSP's central unit, the note said.

BSP president Mayawati has also replaced Danish Ali, MP from Amroha, with Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav as leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, has been appointed as deputy leader of the party in the Lower House.

The press note said that BSP leader Girish Chandra Jatav will remain as Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha.

(With ANI inputs)