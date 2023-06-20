Manipur violence: Internet ban extended in state for 5 more days

In an effort to prevent potential interruptions of peace and public order in light of the ongoing turmoil in the state, the Manipur government has prolonged the ban on Internet and data services for an additional five days till June 25 with immediate effect. The Manipur government stated on Tuesday that the state's internet service ban will be stretched for five more days, or until 3 p.m. on June 25.

The order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur, according to the official order from Manipur government. The Manipur High Court has ordered the state government to offer restricted internet access in a few specified locations.

The bench made the observation that access to the internet is required for people to complete urgent and important tasks, particularly when it comes to the continuous admissions process for students. The decision was made by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday as they were considering a number of Public Interest Litigations for the reinstatement of internet services in the state.

However, according to advocates, it was made public on Tuesday. Since May 3, the state has maintained its internet restriction measures in response to the Kuki-Meity violence that followed a high court order to consider giving the Meities Scheduled Tribe status.

In order to protect the state government's concern for upholding law and order, it has also requested that telecom service providers provide affidavits outlining the practicality of offering the public restricted internet access while banning social networking websites.

(With inputs from PTI)