Headlines

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Unbelievable twist: Bear joins skipping session with girl, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akhilesh Yadav pushes for caste census, says will work to ensure backward classes get their rights

Unbelievable twist: Bear joins skipping session with girl, video is viral

IND vs AUS: What is the lowest total defended in ODI World Cup final?

Indian cricketers with Engineering degree 

Indian cricketers with foreigner wives

Highest-paid Indian startup founders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This engineer-turned-rapper worked at construction site, rejected Karan Johar’s films, now earns Rs 20 lakh per song

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh's passionate reactions to Bumrah, Shami's wickets in World Cup final floor fans

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

HomeIndia

India

Manipur: Imphal airport on high alert after unknown flying object spotted

Normal flight services at Manipur's Imphal International Airport were affected on Sunday afternoon over the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO).

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Normal flight services at Manipur's Imphal International Airport were affected on Sunday afternoon over the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO), officials said. Two flights were diverted and three others were delayed. Services normalised after around three hours.

"Due to sighting of an unidentified flying object within Imphal controlled airspace, two flights have been diverted and three departing flights have been delayed. Flight operations commence after receipt of clearance from the competent authority," a statement issued by Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing said. An official of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) said they received a message from the CISF at 2.30 pm, informing them that a UFO was found near the airport.

"The UFO was visible with bare eyes moving westwards of the airfield till 4 pm," the official said. The diverted flights included an Indigo flight from Kolkata which was initially instructed "to hold overhead" and was diverted to Guwahati after 25 minutes.

The delayed flights however left Imphal airport after receiving clearance late after around three hours. The Indian Air Force Eastern Command at Shillong was informed of the development, the official said. Manipur is bordered by Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam, besides sharing an international border with Myanmar to its east.

Read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks this record in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Get fit and track your progress with these amazing weight machine on Amazon, get up to 70% off

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins consider this player as biggest threat, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Jadeja, Gill

Virat Kohli gave his most valuable possession to Sachin Tendulkar, India legend returned it because…

Huge setback for India as star player set to miss white-ball series against Australia, South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE