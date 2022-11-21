Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: Bomber had links with ISIS, was trained to make IED with timers

Photo - PTI

The Karnataka Police sprung into action after the Mangaluru autorickshaw bomb blast, exposing a crucial terror link in the case. Now, the bomb blast case is expected to be forwarded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon.

The bomb blast inside an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, Karnataka occurred on November 19 near a police station, leaving two people injured. The bomb blast has been described as an act of terror and not an accident by the authorities in Karnataka.

After the blast, auto driver Purushotham, and the prime accused, identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq, were on fire when shopkeepers and local residents rushed to their rescue. Cops said that the blast had the “intention to cause damage.”

Mohammad Shariq, who is the alleged bomber in the Mangaluru bomb blast case, reportedly has links with the terror group ISIS and got inspired by their actions to conduct the blast. Cops also ended up recovering explosives from his residence.

On November 20, Karnataka Police identified the bomber as Karnataka’s Thirthahalli-based Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused charged with links to the Islamic State (IS), who is on the run since September 2022, as per ANI reports.

The Karnataka police have also revealed that Shariq used to work with multiple handlers, one of which has strong links with terror outfits like AI Hind and ISIS. Shariq also reportedly conducted a trial blast in a forest ahead of the Mangaluru incident.

Karnataka DGP Praveen Soon said, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

The Karnataka DGP had said that investigators would look into the similarities between the nature of explosives used in the Mangaluru blast and in the Coimbatore car explosion which took place on October 23, in which the main suspect Mubin was killed.

(With ANI inputs)

