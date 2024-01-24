Twitter
Mamata Banerjee reveals Burdwan car accident details: ' I survived due to...'

Mamata Banerjee got a minor head injury. After reaching Kolkata, she said she was feeling unwell.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:43 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with an accident when she was travelling from Burdwan to Kolkata. Revealing accident details, she addressed a gathering that she survived the accident only because the driver of her car applied hand brakes.

Banerjee got a minor head injury. After reaching Kolkata, she said she was feeling cold. However, she refused to go to a hospital.

"I can sense a fever coming. I am also feeling cold...A vehicle suddenly came before my car. It was a speeding vehicle. I survived due to the applying of hand brakes and sustained an injury just on the head. Police will do their work. I will not go to the hospital. I am feeling cold, so I am going home," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee had travelled to the city by helicopter to address an administrative event. She, however, had to return by road due to bad weather.

A car suddenly arrived in front of the chief minister's convoy, forcing the driver to apply brakes suddenly.

Mamata Banerjee has a band-aid on her forehead after the accident.

Banerjee, who was in the front passenger seat of the car, hit the windshield of the vehicle due to the brakes.

"Shortly after leaving the venue a car strayed into the convoy and her driver had to apply the brakes abruptly. Since she always sits in the front seat," the police told HT.

"She was tossed forward and her head hit the windshield," they said.

Luckily, she didn't got serious injuries. She didn't stop for medical care and left for Kolkata.

Doctors in Kolkata later treated her. 

The accident came on a day when Mamata Banerjee announced that her Trinamool Congress would contest the assembly elections alone.

 
