Mamata Banerjee has become Hitler: Tejasvi Surya after BJP protest faces water cannon in West Bengal

Water cannon was used by West Bengal Police to disperse a protest rally of BJP workers in Kolkata. Led by BJP Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya, the protest rally was carried out towards Bikash Bhawan in the city against the CM Mamata Banerjee-led WB government on Tuesday.

While Surya was leading the protest, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, BJP MP Raju Bista, BJYM State In-charge Shakti Singh, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Priyanka Tibrewal were also present at the rally.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged lathi-charge by the police. "Mamata Banerjee has killed democracy in West Bengal. We told the police to arrest or detain us but not resort to lathi-charge. But they did not. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my info, four workers need hospitalisation, one is already hospitalised", said Sukanta Majumdar.

This is a dictatorial govt. Mamata Banerjee has become Hitler. Our constitutional right is being snatched away. We came to Bikash Bhavan peacefully & organised a protest, it's our constitutional right. We're being stripped of our right: BJP MP & BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya

He added, "Mamata Banerjee is a fascist and a photocopy of Hitler. The state police`s only job is to stop the BJP, they do not have any other work. Mamata Banerjee, being a woman said that the woman who was raped was pregnant and had an affair."

Speaking to ANI about the rally, Surya said, "Land of Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, land that had guided the country in education in the context of the freedom movement is now sinking as far as the education system is concerned. Yuva Morcha is protesting against the politicisation and corruption in our education system".

According to Surya, job recruitment in Bengal takes place based on nepotism and political connection. "It is our endeavour that we will go to Vikas Bhavan, gherao there and demand our rights. This is TMC`s police and they won`t work as per the Constitution. We will do our work and the police will do their work," he added.

