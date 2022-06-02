Mamata Banerjee calls BJP 'vulture, useless, incompetent party', demonetisation 'scam'

Mamata Banerjee was addressing a meeting of Trinamool Congress workers in Bengal's Bankura district.

Kolkata: In a vitriolic attack on the opposition BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banjerjee on Wednesday called the saffron party "vulture, useless and incompetent". She also called the 2016 demonetisation exercise a scam. She was addressing a meeting of Trinamool Congress workers in Bengal's Bankura district.

"BJP is a useless party. It is the most incompetent party the country has ever seen. It will be good for the country if it is defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls. It is like a vulture, waiting for someone to die so that it can come and feed on the carcass," she said.

She blamed the BJP government for the wheat supply crisis.

Referring to a recent RBI report claiming a rise in the circulation of counterfeit Rs 500 notes, Banerjee said the exercise was a big scam.

"Demonetisation was a major scam. What did we achieve through it? Even at that point I had said that taking back the currency will result in a big problem and won't help people. And now it has been proven. There has been a 102 per cent increase in Rs 500 counterfeit notes," she said.

Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre of not paying West Bengal its financial dues, saying it has no right to govern the country if it can't pay the states.

Reacting to the vulture barb, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said it reflected the mindset of the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee is one of the most bitter critics of the BJP. Last week she compared the party leadership with the dictators Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Benito Mussolini.

