Main accused of Republic Day violence Sukhdev Singh arrested from Chandigarh

The Special Task Force of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested the main accused of the Red Fort violence Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh. He was absconding since the day of the incident and has now been brought to Delhi. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Caught after 100 KM chase

The STF had received information that Sukhdev Singh is a resident of Karnal and is currently hiding there. Soon after, a team was dispatched to arrest him. But he managed to flee before the police reached there. After this, the police tracked Sukhdev's new location to Chandigarh. Sukhdev was running towards Chandigarh by car after which the police chased him but he managed to escape there too. After this, the police arrested him in the third attempt. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000

Since the violence broke out in the national capital on Republic Day, Delhi Police was looking for accused Sukhdev. Police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for its arrest. But despite all this, it took 12 days for the police to arrest him. At the same time, Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu is still away from the grip of the police. And three teams of Delhi Police are still raiding places in Haryana in search of Sidhu.

Big revelations are being held daily in police investigation

According to the information received from the police officials, about 126 people have been arrested after registering 38 FIRs in connection with the violence during the tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi. At the same time, police have shared pictures of more than 70 people involved in the violence. For this, videos and footage during the violence are also being investigated.