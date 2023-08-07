Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar showers praises on PM Modi, says 'no other strong...'

Headlines

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

This Bhopal man graduated from IIT and IIM, rejected high-paying jobs to follow Vivekanand footsteps, runs a free school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Tanveer Sangha, son of Indian taxi driver who will play for Australia in ODI World Cup

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

10 high protein muscle-building foods

Indian cricketers who own private jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar showers praises on PM Modi, says 'no other strong...'

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event in Pune said Ajit Pawar is now at the "right place after a long time", but "came very late".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he does not see any other strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level today.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said some people might be criticising him for his decision to join the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, but a man can have a different opinion on the basis of his "experiences".

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with eight party MLAs on July 2.

READ | ‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event in Pune said Ajit Pawar is now at the "right place after a long time", but "came very late".

Asked about Shah's comments, Ajit Pawar said he earlier reiterated that he had taken the decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to take the state towards development, transform the region, address several issues, and help the elected representatives complete their work in their constituencies.

"Today, I personally do not see any other leader as strong as Narendra Modi at the national level. I do not see any other alternative. Some people criticise me for citing my past statements, but a man can have different opinions on the basis of his experiences," he said.

READ | Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward

He said the prime minister has made provisions of Rs 25,000 crore for the revamping of 500 railway stations, which include 44 stations in Maharashtra.

Appreciating Shah, he said the Union minister took "courageous" decisions which were not taken for the last 20 to 22 years, after taking charge of the Cooperation Ministry.

"We as farmers should accept the fact that the decisions which were pending have been taken by Amit Shahji under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Ajit Pawar said.

Asked about a meeting on the review of constituencies with Amit Shah during his recent visit here, he said, "We had a brief discussion on the maha-yuti (the mega alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP), but detailed discussions took place on the Centre's various projects worth Rs 80,000 crore going on in the state."

Ajit Pawar said along with him, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the meeting with Shah.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ileana D’Cruz names his son ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’; here's what it means

‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE