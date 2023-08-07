Headlines

Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot

PTI

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

A fire broke out near the emergency ward of the AIIMS here on Monday, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room have been evacuated, AIIMS sources said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As per media reports, a short circuit started the fire. So yet, there have been no reports of any casualties. Although no one was hurt, the fire that started at the AIIMS teaching block destroyed several samples and medical records and forced the evacuation of some patients.

