‘Victory of truth’: How Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Parliament

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP and returned to the Parliament after his membership was revoked due to the Modi surname defamation case.

PTI

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Senior Congress leaders and party workers on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, saying it is a victory of truth and justice.

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of the former Congress president.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge distributed sweets among leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA during a meeting in his chamber ahead of the commencement of the House proceedings.

In a tweet, he said, "The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step.It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad."

"Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi Govt should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders," he said. AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said, "Democracy has won! India wins".

"Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will continue his parliamentary journey by speaking the truth without any hesitation. He is the voice of India, he can never be silenced," he said. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "Welcome decision. Conspiracy defeated. RG returns."

Reacting to the development, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "Truth has triumphed, and lies has been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun."

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi's reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!"

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

