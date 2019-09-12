Maharashtra: At least 6 dead, several injured after bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Those injured are being provided with medical assistance.

At least 6 people have died and many others injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway during the wee hours on Thursday.

Pune division’s State Highway Superintendent, Milind Mohite had said, "Five people have died and 10 have sustained injuries after a collision between two buses near Satara on Pune-Bangalore National Highway, earlier today."

However, the death toll has now mounted to six.

#UPDATE: Death toll rises to six after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, earlier today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/L19uU9BoRZ pic.twitter.com/KhQzISVPI8 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the injured are being provided with medical assistance.

(More details awaited...)