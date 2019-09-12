Maharashtra: At least 6 dead, several injured after bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Headlines

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Meet actor who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Hrithik

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

Motorola launches Moto G54 affordable 5G phone in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

Post workout mistakes to avoid

Gallbladder Diet: 7 foods to prevent gallstone formation

Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against India in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Watch: Bharat Mandapam At Pragati Maidan All Set To Host Delegates Coming For G20 Summit

Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Asks Why Do Congress Hate Word Bharat

Asia Cup 2023 Milestone Alert: 3 Records That India Achieved After 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal

Meet India's richest child actor, worth Rs 10 crore at 17, a star kid; her pan-India hit earned over Rs 800 crore

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve raise the temperature in black swimsuits, go on trip after Bigg Boss OTT 2: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: At least 6 dead, several injured after bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Those injured are being provided with medical assistance.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 09:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 6 people have died and many others injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway during the wee hours on Thursday. 

Pune division’s State Highway Superintendent, Milind Mohite had said, "Five people have died and 10 have sustained injuries after a collision between two buses near Satara on Pune-Bangalore National Highway, earlier today."

However, the death toll has now mounted to six.

Meanwhile, the injured are being provided with medical assistance. 

(More details awaited...)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Miss India finalist who left modeling career for UPSC and became IFS officer, secured AIR...

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Who was Gorakh Sharma? India's first Bass guitarist, who played in over 500 films including Darr, Karz and Aashiqui

Section 144 in Noida, Ghaziabad till October 15: Check guidelines for festive season, Delhi G20 Summit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE