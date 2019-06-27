Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: Results declared on official website unom.ac.in

Madras University is all set to release the results for UG and PG semester exams on June 27

Madras University is all set to release the results for Undergraduate and Postgraduate semester exams on June 27. The results will be declared on the official website- unom.ac.in.

Other sites where students can get their results are- results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in

The exams were held in the month of April and the students can apply for re-evaluation on July 2.

Steps to check results for Madras University UG, PG courses:

1. Visit the official website- unom.ac.in

2. click on the result link

3. Fill in the required details

4. Results will appear on the screen

Madras University

The University of Madras was established in 1857 by an Act of Legislative Council of India. It is the oldest university of South India. The university is commonly known as UNOM and Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The university imparting various UG and PG Education through the affiliated colleges which are spread over the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. The university conducts examination twice a year. The first examination is conducted in April and the second one is in November / December.