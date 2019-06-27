Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: Results declared on official website unom.ac.in

Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar’s murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

HomeIndia

India

Madras University UG, PG Result 2019: Results declared on official website unom.ac.in

Madras University is all set to release the results for UG and PG semester exams on June 27

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2019, 08:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madras University is all set to release the results for Undergraduate and Postgraduate semester exams on June 27. The results will be declared on the official website- unom.ac.in.

Other sites where students can get their results are-  results.unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in

The exams were held in the month of April and the students can apply for re-evaluation on July 2.

Steps to check results for Madras University UG, PG courses:

1. Visit the official website- unom.ac.in

2. click on the result link

3. Fill in the required details

4. Results will appear on the screen

Madras University

The University of Madras was established in 1857 by an Act of Legislative Council of India. It is the oldest university of South India. The university is commonly known as UNOM and Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The university imparting various UG and PG Education through the affiliated colleges which are spread over the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. The university conducts examination twice a year. The first examination is conducted in April and the second one is in November / December. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

'If voted to power, Congress will conduct caste census to ensure...': Rahul Gandhi

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This National Award-winning actress left home at 17, was body-shamed, battled depression after films flopped miserably

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE