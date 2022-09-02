Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: 8th class passed man arrested for online fraud by Indore cyber cell

Accused identifying himself as a credit card department officer duped a man and transferred Rs 2 lakh among multiple accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Indore State Cyber Cell in Madhya Pradesh has arrested a wicked fraudster who is only an 8th grade pass. He duped a person posing as an officer from the credit card division and took Rs 2 lakh from his account. The victim then reported the situation to the cyber cell. The Jamtara-based accused has been taken into custody by the police.

Rajendra Denwal, the victim, reportedly complained to Indore Cyber Cell about his credit card not functioning at the time a phone call was received from a man identifying himself as a credit card department officer. He asked about the issue and then sent a link with the promised resolution. After that, he got an OTP and transferred Rs 2 lakh among multiple accounts. When the transaction's message arrived after that, the fraud was discovered.

The cyber cell began an investigation with the assistance of experts in response to the victim's complaint. The whereabouts of the accused during the investigation were discovered to be in Jamtara. The culprit was then taken to Indore by the cyber squad after being apprehended in Jamtara.

The suspect identified himself to the police as Atul Rana, a Jamtara resident, during questioning. He claimed to have completed the eighth grade.

Police interrogation

The suspect confessed to the police that he was fluent in five different languages. He lives in the village and used to travel to Bangalore to carry out the fraud activities with his associates. The accused is currently being questioned.

The culprit is a villager, according to RS Tiwari, the investigating officer with the Cyber Cell. He used to travel to Bangalore to deceive his people with the help of his associates. He only has an eighth pass, yet he speaks five languages. Inquiring about him will likely turn up a lot more cases.

